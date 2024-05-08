Vorteilswelt
Many innovations

Reform! This is what Carinthian soccer will look like from 2025

Nachrichten
08.05.2024 13:20

It's fixed now! From the 2025/26 season, there will be three lower leagues in the Carinthian lower house. The 1st divisions will be condensed. Furthermore, Carinthian league and lower league clubs will be merged into one junior team.

As "Krone" readers already know, a major reform is due to take place in the Carinthian lower soccer league in the 2025/26 season. The lower division will be increased to three leagues - and the middle division will be introduced. The lower leagues will be home to a total of 44 teams. In the 1st division, there will only be three leagues with 44 teams. The constellation in the 2nd division is still unclear - this depends on how many 1b teams there will be in the coming seasons.

U20+4 teams to become mandatory
Carinthian league and lower league clubs will also be required to field an U20+4 team from 2025/26, which will compete against each other in a separate league. Starting in the fall, clubs in the Carinthian League will have to field at least four youth teams - and three in the lower leagues. The question is what the sanctions will be if this is not feasible. As things stand, some clubs do not meet this requirement. In the Carinthian league, four youth teams are even required.

Lukas Töfferl
Lukas Töfferl
