Reform! This is what Carinthian soccer will look like from 2025

U20+4 teams to become mandatory

Carinthian league and lower league clubs will also be required to field an U20+4 team from 2025/26, which will compete against each other in a separate league. Starting in the fall, clubs in the Carinthian League will have to field at least four youth teams - and three in the lower leagues. The question is what the sanctions will be if this is not feasible. As things stand, some clubs do not meet this requirement. In the Carinthian league, four youth teams are even required.