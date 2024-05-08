Many innovations
Reform! This is what Carinthian soccer will look like from 2025
It's fixed now! From the 2025/26 season, there will be three lower leagues in the Carinthian lower house. The 1st divisions will be condensed. Furthermore, Carinthian league and lower league clubs will be merged into one junior team.
As "Krone" readers already know, a major reform is due to take place in the Carinthian lower soccer league in the 2025/26 season. The lower division will be increased to three leagues - and the middle division will be introduced. The lower leagues will be home to a total of 44 teams. In the 1st division, there will only be three leagues with 44 teams. The constellation in the 2nd division is still unclear - this depends on how many 1b teams there will be in the coming seasons.
U20+4 teams to become mandatory
Carinthian league and lower league clubs will also be required to field an U20+4 team from 2025/26, which will compete against each other in a separate league. Starting in the fall, clubs in the Carinthian League will have to field at least four youth teams - and three in the lower leagues. The question is what the sanctions will be if this is not feasible. As things stand, some clubs do not meet this requirement. In the Carinthian league, four youth teams are even required.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.