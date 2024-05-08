Vorteilswelt
Hydraulic failure

Boeing crash-landed on fuselage in Istanbul

Nachrichten
08.05.2024 11:26

A plane belonging to the logistics company FedEx had to land on its fuselage at Istanbul Airport. The reason was a problem with the aircraft's front landing gear, the airport announced on Wednesday on Platform X, formerly Twitter. The aircraft was a Boeing 763. No one was injured.

A video distributed by the news agency DHA showed the Boeing touching down and then skidding across the runway for tens of meters. According to the report, the cargo plane had taken off from Paris.

Emergency services stood by runway
The cargo plane had taken off from Paris. The error was apparently detected before the plane landed, and the aircraft requested a landing with the fuselage at the control tower, according to the report. Rescue services and the fire department were then dispatched to the runway, TRT reported. Emergency services were still busy in the morning trying to get the plane off the runway. There had been a hydraulic fault on the landing gear, TRT quoted the Turkish Ministry of Transport as saying, referring to a pilot's statement.

Boeing Group does not emerge from the crisis
The incident is one of a series of other breakdowns involving Boeing aircraft. The company has been in a permanent crisis since the crashes of two 737 Max jets with 346 fatalities more than five years ago. A grounding of the aircraft in the series for more than 20 months and problems with other models have put the manufacturer far behind its European rival Airbus since March 2019.

When a fuselage section finally broke out of an almost new 737-9 Max on an Alaska Airlines flight in early January 2024, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) took action. Initially, aircraft were no longer allowed to take off until a technical inspection had been carried out. The authority is also scrutinizing the production and control processes.

