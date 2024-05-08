Boeing crash-landed on fuselage in Istanbul

Emergency services stood by runway

The cargo plane had taken off from Paris. The error was apparently detected before the plane landed, and the aircraft requested a landing with the fuselage at the control tower, according to the report. Rescue services and the fire department were then dispatched to the runway, TRT reported. Emergency services were still busy in the morning trying to get the plane off the runway. There had been a hydraulic fault on the landing gear, TRT quoted the Turkish Ministry of Transport as saying, referring to a pilot's statement.