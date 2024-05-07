For event series
Culinary delights return to Güssing Castle
Due to the large number of events, there is no intention of doing without a gastronomic offering this season. The gastronomic duo, Anita Wehofer and Matthias Mirth, have hit the regional jackpot. In the long term, however, the aim is to revive the gastronomy center at the castle, which will require major investment.
Harald Schmirl provided the gastronomic experience at Güssing Castle for just over 13 years. He left in the fall of 2022 to devote himself to a new gastronomic project. Last year, visitors to the castle had to make do with snacks and drinks from a vending machine. This is set to change this year.
Series of events with more than 32 events
Güssing Castle is hosting a variety of events this year, including two musicals, cabaret evenings, the European Championship public viewing, an open day with a morning pint to celebrate "500 years of Batthany", a full moon night and barbecue evenings.
Gastronomic duo from the region entertain guests at the castle
With Anita Wehofer and Matthias Mirth, two top restaurateurs from the region have now been recruited to provide culinary delights in a specially designed catering area at the castle, explains foundation administrator Michael Gerbavsits. The offer - depending on the event, there will be hot or cold cuisine - will be rounded off by a cooperation with Weinidylle Südburgenland.
A visit to the castle should be an all-round experience
Marianne Resetarits, director of Musical Güssing, knows how important catering is for visitors. Around 5000 guests come to the performances. "Many are here two hours beforehand to enjoy the atmosphere. This requires an all-round experience and that includes the culinary delights."
Catering concept with a focus on sustainability
The catering concept is based on regional suppliers and sustainability also plays a major role. "We primarily serve on glasses and plates and there will be reusable cups at the European Championship public viewings," explains Benno Döller, Commercial Director of Kultur Sommer Güssing.
The long-term aim is to revive the gastronomy center
According to Gerbavsits, the long-term goal is to revitalize the gastronomy center at the castle. This would require extensive renovation work - the electrics would have to be redone, as would the kitchen, the terrace and the connecting bridge. The costs are currently being calculated. If everything goes according to plan, they want to open in the coming season, says Gerbavsits.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.