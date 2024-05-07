Culinary delights return to Güssing Castle

The long-term aim is to revive the gastronomy center

According to Gerbavsits, the long-term goal is to revitalize the gastronomy center at the castle. This would require extensive renovation work - the electrics would have to be redone, as would the kitchen, the terrace and the connecting bridge. The costs are currently being calculated. If everything goes according to plan, they want to open in the coming season, says Gerbavsits.