Hotly contested vegetables

Counterattack from Lower Austria

This prompted Udo Landbauer (FPÖ), the regional councillor for transport, to accuse Kogler of being "completely unqualified in traffic matters". The project had been approved by the authorities and courts: "We live in a constitutional state and not in a green eco-dictatorship!" ÖVP city leader Klaus Schneeberger tells Kogler: "The real betrayal would be if we, as those responsible, remained inactive."