Wedding and lively partner exchange await in summer

The reason? "My fiancée Andji's birthday is coming up and I bought her an iPhone. That's now refinanced." But it's not just because of the prize money that he will have fond memories of last weekend. "The quarter-final against the Estonians was probably the best match of my life," says Jakob, who sees the second place in a row with the Masters victories in Wolfurt and Ebensee in 2019 and the semi-final at the 2023 national championships.