Black-blue hiccup
Final in the U-committee with Teufel, but without Kickl
The ÖVP-appointed committee of inquiry into the "red-blue abuse of power" ends this week as it began: with refusals. The chairman of the Freedom Party, Herbert Kickl, for example, had already declined his second questioning with reference to a mountain hike. This was not the only thing that caused a row between the ÖVP and FPÖ beforehand.
Kickl's former business partner at the advertising agency Ideenschmiede, Thomas Sila, also canceled - due to illness. Andreas Hanger, the head of the ÖVP party, was annoyed by this. Because he continues to detect blue flight attempts.
"Coward of the nation"
Hanger was also angered by Kickl's vacation plans. It is a "democratic political scandal when Kickl goes on a mountain tour". After all, further committees in the National Council have been planned for a long time. "He is therefore a coward of the nation", Hanger told the FPÖ leader at a press conference on Monday. He wants to summon him again at the end of May. FPÖ parliamentary group leader Christian Hafenecker doesn't think much of this: "Mr. Hanger believes that he can make any special rights in his Mickey Mouse committee."
After all, Kickl's former head of cabinet and a disgraced former Graz Blue Party member are coming today. The events in the Graz FPÖ are primarily of interest to the ÖVP, even though questions on the subject have already been disallowed with reference to the subject of the investigation and files have not been provided. However, Alexis Pascuttini, who founded his own local council club after being thrown out of the party, says he wants to answer all questions, which he is entitled to do.
Teufel will be questioned
Reinhard Teufel, who was once Kickl's head of cabinet in the Ministry of the Interior, will be questioned after Pascuttini. He is now head of the Lower Austrian state parliament, where the Freedom Party is in a coalition with the ÖVP. Teufel had already agreed to appear on the first day of the U-committee, but was then excluded by the ÖVP and later invited back.
