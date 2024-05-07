Final in the U-committee with Teufel, but without Kickl

After all, Kickl's former head of cabinet and a disgraced former Graz Blue Party member are coming today. The events in the Graz FPÖ are primarily of interest to the ÖVP, even though questions on the subject have already been disallowed with reference to the subject of the investigation and files have not been provided. However, Alexis Pascuttini, who founded his own local council club after being thrown out of the party, says he wants to answer all questions, which he is entitled to do.