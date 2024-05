Xtreme 4: How good does JBL’s “sweet spot” speaker sound?

With 70 watts of RMS power, the Xtreme 4 is the second most powerful mobile speaker in the JBL range - only the seven-kilo monster Boombox 3 is more powerful, but only has limited mobility. The Xtreme 4 is therefore targeting a "sweet spot" and aims to combine high hi-fi performance with a form factor that is still easy to transport. JBL even promises to have artificial intelligence on board. However, the latest model in the Xtreme series is also significantly more expensive than the old one, with a street price of 350 euros. Find out in the test whether the extra charge is worth it.