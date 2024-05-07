Several broken chairs
Wörthersee Stadium badly vandalized by fan hooligans
First the Rapid fans, then the LASK fans! Klagenfurt's European Championship arena has been demolished in the last few days. On the north side - where the Rapid supporters were accommodated in the cup final - a number of chairs were destroyed. One "Green-White" made a fool of himself by giving the Hitler salute. And the Linzers completely taped up a toilet container. The stadium manager explains who bears the costs.
The Klagenfurt European Championship arena resembles a battlefield - at least the north side! Because within just five days, the "fans" of Rapid and LASK have wreaked havoc here. And how - here are a few first pictures:
Brawls and destruction
After losing the Cup final on Wednesday against Sturm Graz (1:2), the Hütteldorf supporters not only bashed each other's heads in and broke the nose of a Klagenfurt spectator who was not involved - no, they also had to destroy the fixtures: Hundreds of chairs on the upper tier were demolished or completely torn out - you'd think there was a war going on in the "Krone".
Chaotic man with Hitler salute
To top it all off, a video of the green chaotics is doing the rounds in which a supporter - knowing full well that he is being filmed - gives the Hitler salute and denigrates a dark-skinned man with monkey gestures. Embarrassing is just an expletive!
"We have withdrawn the person's season ticket and applied for a nationwide stadium ban and criminal charges", Rapid has already commented.
Stickers galore
But that's not all: on Sunday (against Austria Klagenfurt), the LASK fans were up to mischief in the visitors' section - and completely covered the toilet and kiosk containers with stickers. Sportpark boss Daniel Greiner: "We've never had stickers on this scale before. The rest of the damage will be charged."
The clubs have to pay
Who has to bear the costs? "Those from the Cup go directly to the ÖFB, which then passes everything on to the club responsible. For Bundesliga matches, Austria Klagenfurt has to pay for the cleaning and renovation," explains Greiner.
Rapid fans are coming back
So the hooligans get away scot-free once again - and will be back for the home game between Klagenfurt and Rapid on Sunday. . .
