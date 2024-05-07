Wörthersee Stadium badly vandalized by fan hooligans

Brawls and destruction

After losing the Cup final on Wednesday against Sturm Graz (1:2), the Hütteldorf supporters not only bashed each other's heads in and broke the nose of a Klagenfurt spectator who was not involved - no, they also had to destroy the fixtures: Hundreds of chairs on the upper tier were demolished or completely torn out - you'd think there was a war going on in the "Krone".