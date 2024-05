Can this sport make women happy?

Loud music can be heard coming from the underground parking garage of a shopping center in Vöcklabruck. The beats come from a multifunctional room equipped with a light and sound system, a dance floor and a mirrored wall. Ten ladies "fight" their way through a training session, sweating, laughing and having fun. Piloxing is the name of the fitness mix of boxing, Pilates and dance. "Women should feel feminine yet powerful during training. We women often think that a training program has to be one or the other, why not both?" asks Susanne Tückmantel.