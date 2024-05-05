Attempted rape on a bus platform in Vienna

Woman screamed loudly for help

After a short one-sided conversation, the 37-year-old Syrian is said to have grabbed the 23-year-old by the arms and tried to hug and kiss her. Despite loud screams from the woman and a witness, the man allegedly pushed her to the ground, sat on her and touched her body. The 23-year-old defended herself violently against the man and two witnesses also rushed to help the woman, whereupon the suspect broke off his plan after some time and simply walked away. The police were alerted.