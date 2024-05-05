Several witnesses
Attempted rape on a bus platform in Vienna
An attempted rape took place at the bus station in Vienna-Wieden on Saturday. Witnesses rushing to the scene were able to save the 23-year-old victim and prevent worse.
At around 11 a.m., a 37-year-old man allegedly sat down next to a 23-year-old woman at the station near the main railway station on Wiedner Gürtel and tried to engage her in conversation.
Woman screamed loudly for help
After a short one-sided conversation, the 37-year-old Syrian is said to have grabbed the 23-year-old by the arms and tried to hug and kiss her. Despite loud screams from the woman and a witness, the man allegedly pushed her to the ground, sat on her and touched her body. The 23-year-old defended herself violently against the man and two witnesses also rushed to help the woman, whereupon the suspect broke off his plan after some time and simply walked away. The police were alerted.
Preliminary arrest
Emergency services from the Vienna Professional Rescue Service intervened at the scene and the 23-year-old woman was released into home care after brief treatment. In the course of the search, the suspect was stopped not far from the scene of the crime and provisionally arrested.
He confessed to the acts but denied any intention to rape. By order of the Vienna public prosecutor's office, he was taken to a prison.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.