Outrageous coup
Brazen copper thieves set their sights on a mortuary
Gutters gone, downpipes gone - metal gangs stop at nothing in their raids through Burgenland. Once again, unknown perpetrators struck in the middle of the night. This time, however, the criminals did not target a parish church, but a mortuary. The police are investigating.
It doesn't get much meaner than this! Time and again, copper thieves strike in Burgenland parishes across the districts. The perpetrators are unscrupulous, skillful and quick. Under cover of darkness, they dismantle the gutters of churches and make off with the metal loot.
Rich pickings made
Now the next case is already keeping the police busy. Shortly before the weekend, a gang was at work in Hannersdorf in the Oberwart district. This time the criminals did not target the church, but the mortuary. Once again, they ripped gutters and downpipes out of their mountings and made off with them.
No hot leads yet
The strangers were able to escape without being noticed. The annoying traces of this outrageous theft were only discovered the following morning. Investigations began immediately after the crime was reported. The officers are also hoping for help from the public. Please contact the Großpetersdorf police station on 059 133 1244 with any useful information.
Long series of thefts
Copper thieves were already up to mischief in the region last year. In Burg, the neighboring village of Hannersdorf, unknown perpetrators stole the rain gutters from the Roman Catholic church. The damage amounted to several thousand euros. There are now fears of further thefts.
