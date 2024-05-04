Israel will not send a team to negotiations for the time being

Qatar questions its role as mediator

The Qatari government is already questioning its role as mediator. The Hamas leadership has been in the emirate since 2012 - an arrangement that goes back to an agreement with the USA. According to people familiar with the matter, there are now considerations that Hamas will have to hand over its political office in Qatar. The Washington Post had previously reported that the US government had called for its expulsion if the group was unable to agree on a ceasefire with Israel.