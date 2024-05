When Lackenbach was a Jewish jewel

It's good that we don't keep quiet about the past, but talk about it." At the sensitive premiere of "Lackenbach. Meine Kehillah" in the former Kobersdorf synagogue at the beginning of April, producer Norbert Blecha took a profound look into a cruel past with his Terra-Film documentary - when the thriving Jewish community of Lackenbach was brutally robbed of its great culture by the National Socialists.