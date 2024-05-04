He causes a stir with his cathedral café and KI mix

AI responsible for coffee blend

"I asked the artificial intelligence: Make a suggestion for a coffee that is easy on the stomach, low in acidity and creates a taste explosion." The AI suggested a blend of four varieties to the Mühlviertel native. "Totally unusual, but the result is sensational," says Traxl. For the time being, Alpenkaffee is available online and at Südi. For all those who want to pay a visit to the Domcafé: It will be closed next Monday and Tuesday (May 6/7) for flooring work.