Creative Mühlviertler

He causes a stir with his cathedral café and KI mix

Nachrichten
04.05.2024 10:00

The extension to St. Mary's Cathedral in Linz was completed just in time for the 100th anniversary of its consecration. An open meeting and welcome space, which Kurt Traxl's new Domcafé has been filling with life for a few days now. The creative Mühlviertel native is currently causing a stir with a curious coffee blend.

comment0 Kommentare

The likeable head coffee sommelier, barista and master roaster had never actually intended to expand beyond his roastery in Unterweitersdorf and the small but fine coffee shop at Südbahnhofmarkt.

"I wanted to take a step forward"
"But I liked the concept, it's a unique opportunity. Even though it's anything but easy in the restaurant business these days, I wanted to take a step forward," says the Unterweitersdorfer. In addition to his unique coffee roast creations, Traxl offers an exquisite selection of products from the region, pastries from the Mundwerkstatt and a well-stocked wine list. What is not yet available to taste is the Alpenkaffee, the result of a curious experiment.

The 120 square meter café combines city and church spaces. (Bild: Dostal Harald)
The 120 square meter café combines city and church spaces.
(Bild: Dostal Harald)

AI responsible for coffee blend
"I asked the artificial intelligence: Make a suggestion for a coffee that is easy on the stomach, low in acidity and creates a taste explosion." The AI suggested a blend of four varieties to the Mühlviertel native. "Totally unusual, but the result is sensational," says Traxl. For the time being, Alpenkaffee is available online and at Südi. For all those who want to pay a visit to the Domcafé: It will be closed next Monday and Tuesday (May 6/7) for flooring work.

Mario Ruhmanseder
