No contact with Trump for two years

Hicks was also asked about her view of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. He is repeatedly portrayed as untrustworthy by the Trump defense. The 35-year-old Hicks, who was White House communications director from 2017 to 2018, went on to say that she had not spoken to Trump since 2022. She returned as an employee in the 2020 election year, but fell out with Trump after the election because she did not want to go along with his election manipulation lies.