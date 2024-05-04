Ex-press spokeswoman
In the trial against Donald Trump for paying hush money to a porn actress, his former head of communications Hope Hicks has described her view of things. She was "concerned, very concerned" about the leaking of the "Access Hollywood" video with Trump's sexist statements, she said in court in New York. The testimony, which lasted several hours, had to be interrupted because Hicks burst into tears.
Among other things, she had instructed her staff to "deny, deny, deny", admitted Trump's former communications director on the witness stand on Friday. In the video from 2005, Trump boasts that as a celebrity you can get away with anything towards women and even grab them between the legs ("Grab them by the pussy").
No contact with Trump for two years
Hicks was also asked about her view of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. He is repeatedly portrayed as untrustworthy by the Trump defense. The 35-year-old Hicks, who was White House communications director from 2017 to 2018, went on to say that she had not spoken to Trump since 2022. She returned as an employee in the 2020 election year, but fell out with Trump after the election because she did not want to go along with his election manipulation lies.
In the proceedings - the first criminal trial against a former US president in the history of the United States - Trump is accused of falsifying business documents, among other things. The 77-year-old, who is seeking re-election as US President in November, has pleaded not guilty.
Facing several years in prison
The trial began in mid-April and could last up to eight weeks, according to the court. If convicted, the 77-year-old could face several years in prison, which could also be suspended. Trump would also have the opportunity to appeal. Even after a possible conviction - and even in the event of a prison sentence - Trump would still be able to run in the presidential election.
