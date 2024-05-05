Simple and sustainable
So that PV customers “shine” with joy
From delivery to smooth installation: satisfied customers are the best advertisement for the right PV system provider.
As a company jointly operated by "Krone" and Bessere Energie, Krone Sonne is THE reliable and safe partner when it comes to photovoltaic systems in Austria. Thousands of satisfied customers throughout Austria and over 3000 successfully installed PV systems from Lake Neusiedl to Lake Constance speak for themselves. The national market leader leaves nothing to be desired with well thought-out complete photovoltaic packages - from the "classic" system for the roof to the balcony power plant, battery storage, wallbox and blackout box, right through to energy monitoring. It's no coincidence that Krone Sonne customers are beaming with delight.
"Thank you for the good customer support!"
Heinrich u. Svedja (Purkersdorf, NÖ)
Bild: zVg
Positive feedback from customers throughout Austria
Brigitte from Langenzersdorf praises the smooth handling: "From the order to the installation, everything worked really well and smoothly, the partner company was very courteous, reliable and trustworthy. Everything works perfectly. Thank you very much, I can only recommend you!"
Not only Brigitte, but also many other customers throughout Austria are delighted with the fast installation and reliable operation of their PV systems. Ludwig from Traismauer has nothing but praise and says that the coordination with Krone Sonne and the work of the electrical engineer on site was exceptionally professional. The K. family from Lower Austria can also look to the future with great peace of mind thanks to their new All-In-Sun solution including storage and monitoring. The storage system makes it possible to benefit from solar power even when the sun is not shining and to use solar energy in a particularly sustainable and smart way.
The sun does the rest.
I am very satisfied from ordering to completion of all the work. That goes for both the Krone-Sun team and the partner company!
Josef (Straden, Steiermark)
Bild: zVg
Do you have any questions about Krone-Sun products, the ordering process or the rest of the project right through to the installation of your system? Book a free consultation appointment and find out more about the Krone sun offer HERE.
Everything perfectly organized and also realized
Ludwig (Traismauer, NÖ)
Bild: zVg
