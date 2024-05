GAK defeats Admira 1:0! Title possible on Sunday

GAK have taken another significant step towards the 2nd division title! With Friday's 1-0 home win against FC Admira Wacker, the possibility is alive that the team from Graz will be able to celebrate their return to the Bundesliga as spectators in just a day and a half. If SV Ried do not win at Vienna on Sunday (10.30 am), everything will be mathematically clear with four rounds to go.