Presidents confirmed
AK election: Minus for red & black, success for blue
In the AK elections, the incumbent presidents in all federal states and President Renate Anderl in Vienna were confirmed in their offices, as the overall survey published by the Chamber of Labor on Friday shows. There were losses for Red (FSG) and Black (8FCG-ÖAAB), while the Freedom Party (FA) made gains.
The Social Democratic Trade Unionists (FSG) continue to hold the majority in seven federal states (Burgenland, Carinthia, Lower and Upper Austria, Salzburg, Styria, Vienna), while the Christian Trade Unionists (FCG-ÖAAB) are still ahead in Tyrol and Vorarlberg.
AK election 2024: The results in detail
FSG still clearly ahead
Overall, 57.14% of votes went to the FSG and 16.56% to the FCG-ÖAAB, which represents a drop of around three and two points respectively compared to 2019. The Freiheitliche Arbeitnehmer (FA) gained from 10.07% to 12.27%, while the Alternative, Greens and Independent Trade Unionists (AUGE/UG) lost slightly from 5.43% to 4.51%.
Just under ten percent went to lists that only ran in individual federal states. A total of 18 different lists are represented in the parliaments of the individual chambers of labor, as shown by the overview of the mandates to be distributed in all plenary assemblies of the chambers of labor for the next five years.
A total of 840 mandates will be allocated in all chambers of labor. This time, 494 of these went to the FSG (2019: 510), 147 to the FCG-ÖAAB (2019: 174), 104 to the FA (2019: 82), 34 to the AUGE/UG (2019: 42) and 61 mandates to the other lists (2019: 32).
The head of the Federal Chamber of Labor is traditionally appointed by the winner of the Vienna election, i.e. the previous AK President Renate Anderl. The election will take place at the constituent general meeting on June 25.
