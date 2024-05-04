Start on May 9
Summer driving bans for alternative traffic in Tyrol
On days with high traffic volumes - especially at weekends and on public holidays - bans have been in force in Tyrol for years. For the first time, this measure for tourist traffic also includes the Seefeld Plateau and Nassereith.
From next Thursday, the exit bans for traffic jams on Tyrol's lower-ranking road network will start the summer season. What is new this year is that these regulations will also come into force in two regions on days with heavy traffic.
For example, a significant increase in alternative traffic to and from Germany was recently observed in the Seefeld plateau area. One reason for this is probably the often congested roads on the Fernpass. This therefore requires "urgent action", as LH Anton Mattle explains.
This year, for the first time, a driving ban will be imposed in the northbound direction on peak travel days to relieve congestion.
LR René Zumtobel (SPÖ)
As part of the so-called Fernpass package, which includes the construction of the new Fernpass tunnel and the introduction of a road toll, bans have now also been imposed on driving through the Nassereither area in the district of Imst. "This year, for the first time, a driving ban will be imposed in the northbound direction on the main travel days to ease the burden on citizens," says LR René Zumtobel (SPÖ).
Existing measures remain inplace
Otherwise, according to the provincial government, the usual exit bans apply at numerous exits on the Inntal and Brenner freeways (A12 and A13) in the districts of Innsbruck-Land, Innsbruck-Stadt, Imst, Reutte and Kufstein. Residents, destination and source traffic are exempt, it was emphasized. The driving bans are necessary in order to maintain the fluidity of traffic and thus public safety and supply. Over 287,000 euros will be released for this purpose.
Reference was also made to the effectiveness of the measure: The winter driving bans valid from Christmas 2023 had led to around 219,000 rejections in the districts of Kufstein, Reutte and Schwaz by Easter this year.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.