Summer driving bans for alternative traffic in Tyrol

As part of the so-called Fernpass package, which includes the construction of the new Fernpass tunnel and the introduction of a road toll, bans have now also been imposed on driving through the Nassereither area in the district of Imst. "This year, for the first time, a driving ban will be imposed in the northbound direction on the main travel days to ease the burden on citizens," says LR René Zumtobel (SPÖ).