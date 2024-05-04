Vorteilswelt
Start on May 9

Summer driving bans for alternative traffic in Tyrol

Nachrichten
04.05.2024 07:00

On days with high traffic volumes - especially at weekends and on public holidays - bans have been in force in Tyrol for years. For the first time, this measure for tourist traffic also includes the Seefeld Plateau and Nassereith.

comment0 Kommentare

From next Thursday, the exit bans for traffic jams on Tyrol's lower-ranking road network will start the summer season. What is new this year is that these regulations will also come into force in two regions on days with heavy traffic.

For example, a significant increase in alternative traffic to and from Germany was recently observed in the Seefeld plateau area. One reason for this is probably the often congested roads on the Fernpass. This therefore requires "urgent action", as LH Anton Mattle explains.

Zitat Icon

This year, for the first time, a driving ban will be imposed in the northbound direction on peak travel days to relieve congestion.

LR René Zumtobel (SPÖ)

As part of the so-called Fernpass package, which includes the construction of the new Fernpass tunnel and the introduction of a road toll, bans have now also been imposed on driving through the Nassereither area in the district of Imst. "This year, for the first time, a driving ban will be imposed in the northbound direction on the main travel days to ease the burden on citizens," says LR René Zumtobel (SPÖ).

Existing measures remain inplace
Otherwise, according to the provincial government, the usual exit bans apply at numerous exits on the Inntal and Brenner freeways (A12 and A13) in the districts of Innsbruck-Land, Innsbruck-Stadt, Imst, Reutte and Kufstein. Residents, destination and source traffic are exempt, it was emphasized. The driving bans are necessary in order to maintain the fluidity of traffic and thus public safety and supply. Over 287,000 euros will be released for this purpose.

Further information and dates can be found here.

Reference was also made to the effectiveness of the measure: The winter driving bans valid from Christmas 2023 had led to around 219,000 rejections in the districts of Kufstein, Reutte and Schwaz by Easter this year.

Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
