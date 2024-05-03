Brothel murders
Brothel murders: Expert report on suspect available
Following the triple murder in a Viennese brothel at the end of February, the expert opinion on the suspect is now available. The 27-year-old himself believes he is "completely healthy".
According to the expert opinion by court psychiatrist Peter Hofmann, the 27-year-old suspect should be placed in an institution instead of prison, as several media reported on Friday. This is because the conclusion of the expert opinion now available is: not sane. The Afghan suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, which manifests itself in hallucinations and delusions.
The suspect, who has already confessed to the police, had visited a brothel in Engerthstraße (Vienna-Brigittenau) on February 23 and literally massacred three young Asian women with over 90 stab wounds. A fourth woman was able to hide and was the only one to escape with her life. The 27-year-old was arrested at the scene of the crime.
"Great danger" in the future too
In his statements afterwards, he spoke of a "witch" who had cursed him and that the prostitutes were under the guise of Satan. The psychotic descriptions led Hofmann to the conclusion that the man would continue to pose a great danger in the future and that further serious criminal acts could be expected from him when he was free. Therefore, placement in a forensic therapeutic center is recommended.
"As the expert has determined that my client is a danger, I expect him to be placed in a center in accordance with Section 21 (1) of the Criminal Code," said lawyer Springer according to media reports.
