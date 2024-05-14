Sporty-sexy outfits
Zendaya’s movie looks trigger tenniscore trend
Polo shirts, tennis skirts and the like are celebrating a fashionable comeback thanks to Zendaya's (27) new film "Challengers". The actress herself is shaping the current trend with her tennis fashion and wore sporty, elegant looks on the press tour.
In the project, the 27-year-old actress plays tennis coach Tashi Duncan, who becomes embroiled in a love triangle with her tennis partner and ex.
The actress-beauty promoted the movie by wearing a series of elegant sports outfits on the red carpet. These included hot mini skirts as well as elegant tennis score dresses. Zendaya's hair was also styled in the tennis-core trend during the press tour - such as a tight braid.
The actress wore these looks for the "Challengers" press tour, among others:
But other stars also love the new trend and show themselves in sexy sports looks. Model beauty Bella Hadid wore an all-black sports look. Wide trousers with a tight top. Hadid combined a black hairband with her wow look.
Hailey Bieber also posed in hot sports looks and shared some photos of them on her Instagram profile. Skimpy tennis skirts, oversized bomber jackets and more - Bieber loves the tenniscore style!
Kim Kardashian also launched a tenniscore collection for her brand SKIMS.
Tennis glamor: tennis skirts, polo shirts and co.
The second-hand fashion app Depop has now reported an increase in searches for tennis skirts and polo shirts by a total of 52 and 53 percent respectively. Stuart Brumfitt, the editor of tennis style magazine Bagel, told The Guardian that the sport's summer season is key to the trend, explaining: "You watch rugby or soccer in winter and it's pouring with rain. Tennis is always in these fantastic places. There's a certain amount of glamor to it."
Robert J Lake, author of 'A Social History of Tennis in Britain', told the newspaper that the sport's association with wealth and celebrity also helped him become a fashion trendsetter off the court. He added: "People tend to look to the rich and famous for new trends."
Interest in tennis fashion is also set to be boosted by the new Apple TV series "Apples Never Fall", based on the novel by Liane Moriarty about a tennis family empire. And fashion labels such as Miu Miu and Celine have also been inspired by the tennis style recently.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.