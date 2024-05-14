Zendaya’s movie looks trigger tenniscore trend

Tennis glamor: tennis skirts, polo shirts and co.

The second-hand fashion app Depop has now reported an increase in searches for tennis skirts and polo shirts by a total of 52 and 53 percent respectively. Stuart Brumfitt, the editor of tennis style magazine Bagel, told The Guardian that the sport's summer season is key to the trend, explaining: "You watch rugby or soccer in winter and it's pouring with rain. Tennis is always in these fantastic places. There's a certain amount of glamor to it."