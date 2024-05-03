One prominent name missing from the new ÖSV squad

While the injured Nina Ortlieb from Lech retained her national team status, former world champion Katharina Liensberger from Göfen returned to the top squad after a stable slalom season including a podium finish in Levi (Fin). Ariane Rädler made the leap for the first time, establishing herself among the world's best in both the downhill and the super-G. The Ländle is represented by two athletes in the men's event: In addition to the convalescent Christian Hirschbühl from Lauterach, who is hoping for a comeback in the new winter, double Olympic champion Johannes Strolz from Warth returned to the national team thanks to an extremely stable slalom season crowned by fourth place in Aspen.