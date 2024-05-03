Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Lots of newcomers

One prominent name missing from the new ÖSV squad

Nachrichten
03.05.2024 13:10

Exactly 373 athletes appear in the Ski Austria squads for the 2024/25 season. A total of 78 of them made the leap into the national teams of their respective sports, the "elite squads" so to speak. Ten of them come from Vorarlberg - two more than in the previous season. Five of them in the alpine category!

comment0 Kommentare

While the injured Nina Ortlieb from Lech retained her national team status, former world champion Katharina Liensberger from Göfen returned to the top squad after a stable slalom season including a podium finish in Levi (Fin). Ariane Rädler made the leap for the first time, establishing herself among the world's best in both the downhill and the super-G. The Ländle is represented by two athletes in the men's event: In addition to the convalescent Christian Hirschbühl from Lauterach, who is hoping for a comeback in the new winter, double Olympic champion Johannes Strolz from Warth returned to the national team thanks to an extremely stable slalom season crowned by fourth place in Aspen.

Eva Pinklenig is still Austria's best female ski jumper and therefore also a member of the national team. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Eva Pinklenig is still Austria's best female ski jumper and therefore also a member of the national team.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Regular guest gets reinforcement
There is also a returnee among the snowboard crossers: After a winter in the A squad, Julian Lüftner from Vorarlberg is back in the national team for the World Championship season, where Gaschurn's overall World Cup runner-up Alessandro Hämmerle is almost a regular. The Dornbirn ski jumper Eva Pinkelnig, the recovered Harder ski crosser Sonja Gigler and the Montafon ski mountaineer Daniel Ganahl are also still represented in the highest ÖSV squad category.

Magadalena Egger (.) and Emily Schöpf both made the leap into the ÖSV A squad. (Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)
Magadalena Egger (.) and Emily Schöpf both made the leap into the ÖSV A squad.
(Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)

Numerous "promotions "
With alpine skiers Emily Schöpf, Mäggy Egger (both A squad) and Moritz Zudrell (B squad), snowboard crosser Elias Leitner (A squad), as well as the ski cross trio Leonie Lussnig, Nicolas Lussnig and Simon Fleisch (all B squad), a further seven VSV athletes were able to celebrate a "promotion".
In addition, four new faces made it into the ÖSV: Lech speed girl Leonie Zugg is now a member of the C squad, as are Kleinwalsertal technician Marie Therese Haller, Montafon snowboard crosser David Erhard and SCA jumper Max Moosbrugger.

Luca Hämmerle (l.) is missing from the new ÖSV squad. (Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)
Luca Hämmerle (l.) is missing from the new ÖSV squad.
(Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)

Hämmerle not included
However, there was no place in the squad for snowboard crosser Luca Hämmerle, as well as Nordic skiers André Fussenegger, Niklas Bachlinger and Kilian Gütl. Christine Scheyer had already ended her career before the World Cup final.

Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf