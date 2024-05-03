Lots of newcomers
One prominent name missing from the new ÖSV squad
Exactly 373 athletes appear in the Ski Austria squads for the 2024/25 season. A total of 78 of them made the leap into the national teams of their respective sports, the "elite squads" so to speak. Ten of them come from Vorarlberg - two more than in the previous season. Five of them in the alpine category!
While the injured Nina Ortlieb from Lech retained her national team status, former world champion Katharina Liensberger from Göfen returned to the top squad after a stable slalom season including a podium finish in Levi (Fin). Ariane Rädler made the leap for the first time, establishing herself among the world's best in both the downhill and the super-G. The Ländle is represented by two athletes in the men's event: In addition to the convalescent Christian Hirschbühl from Lauterach, who is hoping for a comeback in the new winter, double Olympic champion Johannes Strolz from Warth returned to the national team thanks to an extremely stable slalom season crowned by fourth place in Aspen.
Regular guest gets reinforcement
There is also a returnee among the snowboard crossers: After a winter in the A squad, Julian Lüftner from Vorarlberg is back in the national team for the World Championship season, where Gaschurn's overall World Cup runner-up Alessandro Hämmerle is almost a regular. The Dornbirn ski jumper Eva Pinkelnig, the recovered Harder ski crosser Sonja Gigler and the Montafon ski mountaineer Daniel Ganahl are also still represented in the highest ÖSV squad category.
Numerous "promotions "
With alpine skiers Emily Schöpf, Mäggy Egger (both A squad) and Moritz Zudrell (B squad), snowboard crosser Elias Leitner (A squad), as well as the ski cross trio Leonie Lussnig, Nicolas Lussnig and Simon Fleisch (all B squad), a further seven VSV athletes were able to celebrate a "promotion".
In addition, four new faces made it into the ÖSV: Lech speed girl Leonie Zugg is now a member of the C squad, as are Kleinwalsertal technician Marie Therese Haller, Montafon snowboard crosser David Erhard and SCA jumper Max Moosbrugger.
Hämmerle not included
However, there was no place in the squad for snowboard crosser Luca Hämmerle, as well as Nordic skiers André Fussenegger, Niklas Bachlinger and Kilian Gütl. Christine Scheyer had already ended her career before the World Cup final.
