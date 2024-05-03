Eleven trees broke
Fire department cut down its own maypole out of necessity
The storms gave the tradition in the Waldviertel a good "blow". According to reports and "Krone" research, the meter-long tops of several other trees broke off, and the Stögersbach fire department even cut down its own tree out of necessity.
These were not the only two maypoles in Allentsteig and Breitenfeld in the Zwettl district to be severely damaged by the storm. According to reports and "Krone" research, the extent of severely damaged trees in the Waldviertel region extends much further.
Fire department cut down self-erected tree
There was alarm in Stögersbach in the municipality of Schwarzenau. The storm situation there got so out of hand that the fire department decided to cut down their own tree. "The storm may have partially torn the trunk from its anchoring or at least loosened it," says Mayor Karl Elsigan on request. The massive gusts of wind bent the tree violently (see cover picture above). Ultimately, the aim was to defuse the dangerous situation.
But wasn't it also very dangerous to move the tree in this storm? "The tree fell exactly as we know it should. The fire department had it fully under control," emphasizes Elsigan. They are still waiting until the wind dies down further, then they want to put the tree back up.
Area cordoned off
The storm also broke the top of the maypole in Kleinschönau near Zwettl. And the fire department was not done putting up the tree. The top broke off there too and a small radius around the tree was cordoned off (see picture below). According to local people, they want to wait out the storm, then move the tree again, repair or rebuild the magnificent crown and then put it up again.
Storm tops torn off seven tree tops in the Zwettl district
In addition to Allentsteig, Breitenfeld and Kleinschönau, other trees were damaged in the Zwettl district: in Mitterreith as well as in Thail and Moniholz. In Arbesbach, too, the top hung "idyllically" from the maypole next to the church tower. District fire department commander Ewald Edelmaier thanked the more than 100 fire departments in the Zwettl district, who upheld the tradition of putting up the maypole in many places: "But above all, I am glad that there were no injuries."
Maypole fell onto balcony
The tops also came down in the Waidhofen an der Thaya district. These are likely to have crashed to the ground with full force in Gastern and Hollenbach. In Kleinzwettl in the municipality of Gastern - the village is also known for its fortified church and wine tavern - the spire crashed to the ground around midday. It is likely to have fallen onto a balcony and smashed the temporary wooden partition.
The top is also believed to have fallen in Hollenbach near Waidhofen an der Thaya. At the Groß Siegharts fire station, it was still hanging on a rope and the Florianis removed the danger. According to unconfirmed reports, the tree in the Waldviertel parachuting village of Fromberg in the district of Gmünd also lost its top. A total of eleven trees broke off.
