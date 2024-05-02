How a house sale became great literature

"I was surprised at how similar many of the details of the houses are," says Kornmüller about the moment she saw the pictures for the first time. "But ultimately, the book isn't so much about my house and Kat's house. It's about the question of whether readers still have space in the book for their own houses. We wanted to leave that space." And Menschik adds: "Because, of course, all of our houses are always the center of our lives. But ultimately they are just shells and the real question is: how and with what do we want to fill these houses?"