"Beastly" delicious
Purring comforters of the soul in Klagenfurt restaurant
There's never a dull moment at the cat café in the city center thanks to its special, fluffy staff.
Their names are Bella, Emma, Finya, Gloria, Hildegard, Marley, Mila, Randy, Rusty and Sam and they are the special employees of the Klagenfurt cat café (Cat'n'Coffee) in Paulitschgasse, moving about quietly on velvet paws and delighting guests young and old.
Every animal is different
Each cat - all of which come from the Klagenfurt Animal Welfare Competence Center (TiKo) - has its own character. Long-haired forest cat Marley, for example, is a natural beauty, as he happily accompanies guests to the toilet, likes to drink from the sink and even complains when he is alone. His best friend, the black tomcat Sam, also likes to spend time near the toilets.
Black and white Hildegard, on the other hand, loves to cuddle and is often noticed for her clumsiness. She often jumps on your lap and is a real ray of sunshine. Hildegard comes from a litter of four and has moved into the cat café together with her sisters Gloria and Emma. Hildegard's facial markings are somewhat reminiscent of acting legend Charly Chaplin.
Cat sponsorship
The "Krone" will also present the other velvet paws of the Katzencafé in a series to attract even more sponsors. After all, the café has repeatedly struggled with financial difficulties - especially since the pandemic.
The challenge with the cats
"It's not easy. The constant rent increases and the increasingly expensive food and veterinary costs keep pushing me to my limits," explains Katzencafé founder Verena Kulterer. After all, the aim is to maintain the standard of the restaurant. After all, the high-quality food and drinks are popular.
All animal lovers can support the Katzencafé with sponsorships. All ten cats would be delighted. Further details are also available at daskatzencafe.com
