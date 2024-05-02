Purring comforters of the soul in Klagenfurt restaurant

Every animal is different

Each cat - all of which come from the Klagenfurt Animal Welfare Competence Center (TiKo) - has its own character. Long-haired forest cat Marley, for example, is a natural beauty, as he happily accompanies guests to the toilet, likes to drink from the sink and even complains when he is alone. His best friend, the black tomcat Sam, also likes to spend time near the toilets.