Driver (49) and four children injured in accident

The 49-year-old man from Ennstal was driving his car in the direction of Liezen. At around 4.35 p.m., the man suddenly left the B320 (Ennstalstraße) for reasons that are currently unknown. The vehicle crashed into an embankment. The five people, some of whom were seriously injured (the children are 10, 11, 12 and 13 years old), were transported to Schladming, Schwarzach and Salzburg hospitals by ambulance and rescue helicopter.