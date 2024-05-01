Communists sang with trade unionists

SPÖ leader David Egger in election campaign mode

National Councillor Michaela Schmidt and party leader David Egger, who arrived in Neumarkt 30 minutes late due to his mayoral duties, were already back in election campaign mode. "The working time debate is just a foretaste of what Austrians can expect under a right-wing Europe and a blue-black government. I am convinced that we will be successful in the National Council elections," said Egger. "We are still a long way from reaching our goal," said Schmidt with a view to the National Council elections. As the red speeches drew to a close, the May Day demonstration arrived at the fairground in front of the Chamber of Labor.