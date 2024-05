Chief of police hands over the keys to younger hands

It was the way it used to be - my father practically pushed me into the profession. I didn't want to be a police officer when I was young," recalls control inspector Christian Sagmeister (62). The son of a cab operator, he attended the gendarmerie school in Krumpendorf in 1981 and learned to love his job: "But I quickly realized that it was the right path." His first station was the Kühnsdorf gendarmerie post. He then moved to Grafenstein and then to Gallizien for 16 years, where Sagmeister also became commander.