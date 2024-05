HC Hard did not show any weakness in the quarter-finals of the domestic handball league. The club from Vorarlberg also won game two of the best-of-three series against SC Ferlach on the road on Tuesday by 31:25 (18:9) to advance to the semi-finals. The handball team from Schwaz avoided an early elimination. The Tyroleans came away with a hard-fought 34:33 (15:15) victory at HC Linz to make up for their surprising home defeat at the start.