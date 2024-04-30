World champion Höll reinvents herself

Perhaps precisely because Höll can already call all the trophies she has won her own, the Salzburg native has reinvented herself after her dream season in 2023. "Vali" switched from "RockShox" back to her youth team "YT Industries" and left no stone unturned in her preparation to set new standards. "We spent two weeks in California and three in New Zealand in the winter. I've never spent so much time on the bike before. My focus was on lots of runs so that I could get used to the new equipment as quickly as possible," she explains.