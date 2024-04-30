Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

ÖFB Cup Final

Hardly a ticket chance for Carinthian fans

Nachrichten
30.04.2024 19:59

On Wednesday, the fans of Sturm and Rapid will once again conjure up a phenomenal atmosphere in the stands of the European Championship arena in Klagenfurt for the ÖFB Cup final. However, the neutral soccer fan had a hard time finding a ticket at all...

comment0 Kommentare

The phone in the "Krone" editorial office was ringing off the hook. Many angry fans picked up the phone and complained: "Why are there no tickets for the Cup final?" The answer: Because the ÖFB has not issued any tickets for free sale this year. The match between Sturm and Rapid was sold out right from the start, with the two clubs each receiving 12,500 tickets and the rest being reserved for VIPs, sponsors and partners.

Claudio Trevisan, head of sports at the "Kärntner Krone" editorial office, sheds light on the local sporting scene. (Bild: stock.adobe.com, Krone KREATIV)
Claudio Trevisan, head of sports at the "Kärntner Krone" editorial office, sheds light on the local sporting scene.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, Krone KREATIV)

No chance for the Carinthian fan
In short, the neutral Carinthian soccer fan never really had a chance to watch the cup final in his own province. The fact that the two finalists now give preference to their annual season ticket holders and members when selling tickets is completely legitimate. And with extortionate internet prices of up to €600 (for a ticket in the opposition stand), only the most hardcore of hardcore fans will go for it. So you had to know someone who knows someone. . .

(Bild: Pail Sepp)
(Bild: Pail Sepp)

"But last year there was a contingent on free sale," the fan added on the phone. That's right. There were about 5000 tickets. But because they were all sold out within a few minutes, there were even some less amusing threatening calls to the ÖFB office.

Stadium could have been filled twice
No matter how you tried, you couldn't have pleased anyone with this constellation. Because it is also clear that the fan camps of these two clubs could fill the 30,000-capacity European Championship arena twice.

Claudio Trevisan
Claudio Trevisan
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf