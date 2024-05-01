Vorteilswelt
Premiere at the Landhaus

Women’s Prize in Tyrol awarded for the first time

Nachrichten
01.05.2024 15:00

The province of Tyrol awarded a women's prize for the first time. 25 nominations were received in advance. The "Tiroler Krone" was also represented on the jury. The managing director of the ARANEA association is the proud first winner.

Premiere on Tuesday evening in the large ballroom in the Landhaus. The Tyrolean Women's Prize was awarded for the first time by Provincial Councillor Eva Pawlata (SPÖ). "We created this award to highlight women and projects that are committed to equal opportunities and equality for women in Tyrol." The jury - consisting of Pawlata herself, Margarethe Hochleitner, Gabriele Punz-Praxmarer, Andrea Laske and Jasmin Steiner, Head of Service at the "Tiroler Krone" - did not have it easy.

Jury members (from left): Steiner, Punz-Praxmarer, Hochleitner and Laske. (Bild: Johanna Birbaumer)
Jury members (from left): Steiner, Punz-Praxmarer, Hochleitner and Laske.
(Bild: Johanna Birbaumer)

5000 euros for the winner
25 nominations were received for the 5000 euro prize. A total of twelve women and 13 projects were nominated by March 8. In the end, Katharina Lhotta, Managing Director of the ARANEA association, came out on top. This organization supports girls and young women and offers them a safe space. The "Tiroler Krone" has also reported on its activities.

Zitat Icon

I will never tire of emphasizing that the road to equality is still a long one and that we as a society are called upon to overcome the existing inequalities.

Eva Pawlata

Prize to be awarded annually
"Katharina Lhotta is highly committed to low-threshold girls' work, offering girls a space where they can retreat and learn to develop and be themselves. It is committed to empowerment, support and self-empowerment for girls and young women. In doing so, she not only makes a significant contribution to promoting real equality in Tyrol, but also acts as an inspiring and encouraging role model for other women and girls," said the provincial councillor. The Tyrolean Women's Prize is to be awarded every year in future by government resolution.

"Long road to real equality"
According to Pawlata, "we are setting an example for an equal society and bringing women to the fore. I will never tire of emphasizing that the road to equality is still a long one and that we as a society are called upon to overcome the existing inequalities. Outstanding personalities, such as this year's award winner, are central to this.

Manuel Schwaiger
Manuel Schwaiger
