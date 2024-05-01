Premiere at the Landhaus
Women’s Prize in Tyrol awarded for the first time
The province of Tyrol awarded a women's prize for the first time. 25 nominations were received in advance. The "Tiroler Krone" was also represented on the jury. The managing director of the ARANEA association is the proud first winner.
Premiere on Tuesday evening in the large ballroom in the Landhaus. The Tyrolean Women's Prize was awarded for the first time by Provincial Councillor Eva Pawlata (SPÖ). "We created this award to highlight women and projects that are committed to equal opportunities and equality for women in Tyrol." The jury - consisting of Pawlata herself, Margarethe Hochleitner, Gabriele Punz-Praxmarer, Andrea Laske and Jasmin Steiner, Head of Service at the "Tiroler Krone" - did not have it easy.
5000 euros for the winner
25 nominations were received for the 5000 euro prize. A total of twelve women and 13 projects were nominated by March 8. In the end, Katharina Lhotta, Managing Director of the ARANEA association, came out on top. This organization supports girls and young women and offers them a safe space. The "Tiroler Krone" has also reported on its activities.
I will never tire of emphasizing that the road to equality is still a long one and that we as a society are called upon to overcome the existing inequalities.
Eva Pawlata
Prize to be awarded annually
"Katharina Lhotta is highly committed to low-threshold girls' work, offering girls a space where they can retreat and learn to develop and be themselves. It is committed to empowerment, support and self-empowerment for girls and young women. In doing so, she not only makes a significant contribution to promoting real equality in Tyrol, but also acts as an inspiring and encouraging role model for other women and girls," said the provincial councillor. The Tyrolean Women's Prize is to be awarded every year in future by government resolution.
"Long road to real equality"
According to Pawlata, "we are setting an example for an equal society and bringing women to the fore. I will never tire of emphasizing that the road to equality is still a long one and that we as a society are called upon to overcome the existing inequalities. Outstanding personalities, such as this year's award winner, are central to this.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.