Women’s Prize in Tyrol awarded for the first time

Prize to be awarded annually

"Katharina Lhotta is highly committed to low-threshold girls' work, offering girls a space where they can retreat and learn to develop and be themselves. It is committed to empowerment, support and self-empowerment for girls and young women. In doing so, she not only makes a significant contribution to promoting real equality in Tyrol, but also acts as an inspiring and encouraging role model for other women and girls," said the provincial councillor. The Tyrolean Women's Prize is to be awarded every year in future by government resolution.