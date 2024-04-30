Historic university building in New York occupied

Protests also an important issue in the US election campaign

The situation is being fueled from the outside by more radical voices who sense an opportunity to make political capital out of the US election campaign. On Sunday, Democratic Senator Tim Kaine rejected the proposal of some staunchly right-wing Republicans to send the National Guard to the affected universities - such measures could end badly, he warned. Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell questioned why everyone didn't sit down for a civilized discussion "instead of trying to dominate the conversation."