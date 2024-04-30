Land consumption report
“If too much concrete is poured, the future is ruined”
Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler and Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler presented the "APCC Special Report Land Use and Climate Change in Austria" on Tuesday morning. "If too much concrete is poured, the future and opportunities are ruined," said Kogler, summarizing the 530-page report. Gewessler emphasized that only healthy soil would help us to survive the climate crisis.
The two Green politicians had clear words at the presentation. According to the Vice-Chancellor, healthy soil is becoming scarce: "This resource is becoming increasingly scarce, and at a breathtaking rate." That's why we need to attach greater importance to the issue. "If we carry on as we have been doing, healthy soils would be at risk for generations to come."
Kogler: "Don't believe everything you hear"
Despite the great importance of the topic, Kogler criticized "counter-movements from the federal states" and mentioned Upper Austria as an example. We should "not believe everything we hear", said the Vice-Chancellor. It will still be possible to implement new projects such as kindergartens. "Of course we will continue to use up land, but the question is 'how'," Kogler explained.
Vice-Chancellor braces himself for a "long battle"
He referred to the other aspects that healthy soils would bring with them. They serve flood protection, biodiversity and would contribute significantly to climate protection, as more CO2 would be bound in them. "We already have allies in the federal states and municipalities, but it will be a long battle," explained Kogler. However, he promised not to let up on the issue. "We can still do something now, we can still make up ground."
Target: soil consumption of 2.5 hectares/day instead of 12 hectares previously
"The function of healthy soil shows that every decision on how we use the soil has an impact on climate protection," said the Climate Protection Minister, explaining the seriousness of the situation. "No fruit grows on a parking lot," she pointed out. In Austria, twelve hectares are used per day, the equivalent of 16 soccer pitches. "We can't ignore this problem," Gewessler demanded clear strategies. The government is aiming to reduce land consumption to 2.5 hectares per day.
