“If too much concrete is poured, the future is ruined”

Vice-Chancellor braces himself for a "long battle"

He referred to the other aspects that healthy soils would bring with them. They serve flood protection, biodiversity and would contribute significantly to climate protection, as more CO2 would be bound in them. "We already have allies in the federal states and municipalities, but it will be a long battle," explained Kogler. However, he promised not to let up on the issue. "We can still do something now, we can still make up ground."