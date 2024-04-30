Coalition options
Now Anzengruber has to deliver
"Caprese" or another coalition after all? The day after his election victory, Innsbruck's neo-mayor Johannes Anzengruber started his first exploratory talks. The issue of non-executive city councillors will be a sticking point in the coalition.
A new political group wants to run in the national elections in the fall: The Yellow Party. Starting with Upper Austria, six regional organizations have already been formed according to the website: "The new splash of color in Austrian politics!" Tyrol is not yet among them. However, a closed meeting was held in Innsbruck in January of this year.
It is also striking that the messages of neo-mayor Johannes Anzengruber and his approach to politics are strikingly similar to those of these "yellows". Independence from party structures, renewal, new style, etc. "We see ourselves as an umbrella organization of people in politics who are independent of political parties. As such, WE have enormous diversity in terms of content and personnel. Our range extends from Lake Constance to Lake Neusiedl. From vibrant urban centers to the most remote rural regions. From the small opposition group to the mayor's office." Aha!
So far no to incumbent FP city councillor
Perhaps Anzengruber's government, which he has been tinkering with since Monday, will soon have new splashes of color. For example, if Markus Lassenberger (FP) and Florian Tursky (Neues Innsbruck) are entrusted by him as city councillors with official management. Now that Mayor Georg Willi has suffered such a resounding defeat, it is by no means certain that his "never with the FPÖ" dogma will survive any longer. Much to the chagrin of SPÖ city councillor Elisabeth Mayr.
Expensive walkers
If Anzengruber wanted to distribute the work in the city senate more fairly than before, he has good reasons for doing so: Letting councillors go for a walk on a gross salary of 4800 euros a month without holding office is something that nobody understands anymore. Especially as in the previous period, Willi hoarded responsibilities and became a true "office multi" - with well-known results. Anzengruber would have to have the allocation of portfolios approved by the municipal council. But he can't afford a row there with the SPÖ and the Greens. Or he has forged an axis beyond the Green and Red parties. With JA, FPÖ, Tursky and Liste Fritz, it would be a close call in the municipal council.
Italian star guest at election evening
Many a visitor to the "Caprese" election party in the Treibhaus was left open-mouthed on Sunday evening - in view of the illustrious crowd of guests that had gathered. In addition to pats on the back, old and new friends, there was the eloquent VP-NR Franz Hörl, who had no fear of contact with Anzengruber. Neither did Christoph Walser, former President of the Chamber of Commerce. But the bird was once again taken by LHStv. Georg Dornauer, who marched into Norbert Pleifer's territory with his Fratelli friend Alessia Ambrosi.
