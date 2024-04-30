Now Anzengruber has to deliver

Expensive walkers

If Anzengruber wanted to distribute the work in the city senate more fairly than before, he has good reasons for doing so: Letting councillors go for a walk on a gross salary of 4800 euros a month without holding office is something that nobody understands anymore. Especially as in the previous period, Willi hoarded responsibilities and became a true "office multi" - with well-known results. Anzengruber would have to have the allocation of portfolios approved by the municipal council. But he can't afford a row there with the SPÖ and the Greens. Or he has forged an axis beyond the Green and Red parties. With JA, FPÖ, Tursky and Liste Fritz, it would be a close call in the municipal council.