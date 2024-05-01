Champions League
Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain from 9pm LIVE
In the first leg of the second semi-final in the UEFA Champions League, Borussia Dortmund won 1:0 at home against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday. With a spirited performance, BVB took a cautious step towards the final against the favorites from France. Niclas Füllkrug scored the golden goal of the evening.
Borussia Dortmund can go into the second leg of the Champions League semi-final at Paris Saint-Germain next week full of hope. Marcel Sabitzer and Co. celebrated a 1:0 (1:0) home win in the first clash on Wednesday and can continue to dream of BVB's first Champions League final in eleven years. Niclas Füllkrug (36') scored the golden goal to give the Germans a thoroughly deserved victory.
PSG and their superstar Kylian Mbappe, on the other hand, were once again left trembling. Although huge sums have been invested since the Qatari investors took over the club in 2011, they have so far been unsuccessful in their quest to win the top flight. Bayern Munich and Real Madrid drew 2-2 in the first semi-final on Tuesday.
Reaction to Leipzig debacle
Four days after the disastrous 4-1 defeat in Leipzig, BVB put in a passionate performance at Signal Iduna Park and made life difficult for the favorites. Mbappe and Co. did not create a single clear chance before the break, with the Germans taking the lead almost out of nowhere.
Nico Schlotterbeck sent Füllkrug on his way with a precise, long pass over the defense and the 31-year-old, who had hardly been seen beforehand, beat goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with a shot into the near corner from around 13 meters after a fine reception of the ball.
Sabitzer misses top chance
Sabitzer, who had missed the best opportunity to score from an acute angle against Donnarumma in the 15th minute, almost added to his tally shortly before the break, but the Italian was again denied by a volley from a few meters out (44').
The picture became more colorful in the second half. Paris were now also able to get a shot on target - the home side's penalty area was suddenly ablaze. In the 52nd minute, Mbappe hit the inside of the bar, only seconds later the ball bounced back into the box after an attempt by former Dortmund player Achraf Hakimi.
However, Borussia did not back down, but Füllkrug chased the ball over the goal from the best position (60') and shortly afterwards claimed - in vain - a penalty after an alleged push before his header attempt (62'). It remained a dynamic, open exchange of blows until the end, but no more goals were to be scored.
