8000 faithful celebrated with the Pope in St. Peter’s Basilica

Although his voice sounded weak at times, the Pope gave the homily. "Sometimes we feel that a tombstone has been placed heavily on the entrance of our heart, suffocating life, extinguishing trust, imprisoning us in the tomb of fears and bitterness, blocking the way to joy and hope." We would encounter "boulders of death" on our path, for example in the suffering and death of loved ones. Fears would prevent us from "achieving all that is good (...)."