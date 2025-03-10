Vorteilswelt
Consecration of the Easter bonfire

8000 faithful celebrated with the Pope in St. Peter’s Basilica

Nachrichten
10.03.2025 09:24

On Saturday evening, Pope Francis celebrated the traditional Easter Vigil together with around 8,000 believers. First, the Easter fire was consecrated in the Vatican Basilica and then the Easter candle was lit. The Pope reached the altar in a wheelchair.

The candles, which were lit as he entered the still dark St. Peter's Basilica, symbolize the resurrection of Jesus, which is celebrated by Christians worldwide. During the Easter Vigil, Francis baptized eight adults from countries including Albania, Japan, Korea and Italy.

Sometimes we have the feeling that a tombstone has been placed heavily on the entrance to our heart, suffocating life.

Papst Franziskus in seiner Predigt am Karsamstag

Although his voice sounded weak at times, the Pope gave the homily. "Sometimes we feel that a tombstone has been placed heavily on the entrance of our heart, suffocating life, extinguishing trust, imprisoning us in the tomb of fears and bitterness, blocking the way to joy and hope." We would encounter "boulders of death" on our path, for example in the suffering and death of loved ones. Fears would prevent us from "achieving all that is good (...)."

Pope Francis
The entry into the still dark St. Peter's Basilica
Health problems after bronchitis
As reported, the Stations of the Cross at the Colosseum in Rome took place on Good Friday without the Pope. The head of the Roman Catholic Church had been suffering from bronchitis in recent weeks and stayed at the Santa Marta guest house to take it easy (see video above). Francis joined in the prayers of those who gathered at the Colosseum, the Vatican announced.

Mass in St. Peter's Basilica
Prayer at the Colosseum on Good Friday
Tighter security measures in Rome
The strictest security precautions are in force in Rome around the Easter celebrations. Anti-terrorist units and special police forces are monitoring the area around the Vatican. The area around St. Peter's Square has been cordoned off and equipped with metal detectors. Pilgrims were able to follow the ceremony with the Pope on screens from St. Peter's Square.

Tomorrow, Sunday, Francis will celebrate Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square from 10 am. He will give the blessing "Urbi et orbi" from the basilica. Up to 60,000 people are expected to attend.

