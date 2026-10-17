Champion LASK Ends Mini-Slump in Lustenau

The Vorarlberg side’s second loss—following the 3–4 defeat in Hartberg—was well deserved; they have now lost four of their last five league games. For LASK, however, this was yet another piece of good news following Thursday’s honor as Austria’s Team of the Year. After the 0–1 loss at AEK Athens, a 1–2 loss at Sturm Graz, a 3–3 draw in Hartberg, a 0–2 loss to Rapid, and the Liverpool match, they were finally able to pick up three points again. The dress rehearsal ahead of Wednesday’s “Champions League” clash at Sporting Lisbon can be considered a success.