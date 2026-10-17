Bundesliga
Champion LASK Ends Mini-Slump in Lustenau
LASK is back on the winning track. After five competitive games without a win, the champions defeated newly promoted Austria Lustenau 4-0 on Saturday in the ninth round of the Bundesliga and climbed past Salzburg into second place in the standings—at least until Sunday.
They trail league-leading Rapid by five points; Rapid had defeated Hartberg 3-1 on Friday. Sasa Kalajdzic (56'), Samuel Adeniran (64'), and Christoph Lang (88'/penalty, 94') scored.
LASK coach Dietmar Kühbauer gave his rotation a thorough shake-up, making six changes from the 3–6 home loss to Liverpool in the Champions League. Daniel Elfadli and Miguel Freckleton in the back three, Florian Flecker—who scored twice on Wednesday— Sascha Horvath—back in action after recovering from his thigh injury—and Robert Ljubicic in midfield, as well as Kalajdzic up front, all got the start. Xavier Mbuyamba, Andres Andrade, Kasper Jörgensen, Krystof Danek, Alessandro Schöpf, and Lang had to settle for a spot on the bench.
Lustenau Digs In at the Back
For Lustenau, three “new faces”—right back Anilson, center back Mathias Maak, and attacking midfielder Alieu Conateh—got the starting nod as the hosts played in a 5-4-1 formation this time. Lustenau put up a wall of defense, digging in deep in their own half.
For the Upper Austrians, however, efficiency left much to be desired before halftime. Horvath, following a short free kick (15th minute), Adeniran (39th minute), and Freckleton with a header (44th minute) were all denied by Lustenau goalkeeper Domenik Schierl. In addition, Adeniran (28'), Joao Tornich (42'), and Kalajdzic (43') squandered further opportunities.
After the restart, the match continued in the same vein. A double stroke of bad luck initially prevented them from taking the lead. Bogarde hit the crossbar, and Freckleton’s follow-up shot also bounced off the crossbar and back into play (50th minute). Six minutes later, the deadlock was broken. After a pass from Bogarde over the defense, Kalajdzic controlled the ball and, with his second touch, delicately lobbed it over the helpless Schierl.
The Lustenau team suddenly went on the offensive, making their first dangerous foray into the opponent’s penalty area, but were punished shortly afterward due to a lack of defensive cover. Adeniran was able to break through alone toward the goal and finished coolly.
Lang Takes the Lead in the League Scoring Race
Lustenau posed a real threat for the first time in the 80th minute, when Lukas Jungwirth had to make a great save on a shot by Lord Afrifa. Otherwise, LASK set the pace and continued to be rewarded. Emmanuel Chukwu went into a fierce tackle with Yvan Dibango in the penalty area, and “Joker” Lang confidently converted the penalty kick. Afterward, the ÖFB national team striker scored twice in quick succession from close range and, with seven goals this season, took sole possession of first place on the league’s scoring leaderboard.
The Vorarlberg side’s second loss—following the 3–4 defeat in Hartberg—was well deserved; they have now lost four of their last five league games. For LASK, however, this was yet another piece of good news following Thursday’s honor as Austria’s Team of the Year. After the 0–1 loss at AEK Athens, a 1–2 loss at Sturm Graz, a 3–3 draw in Hartberg, a 0–2 loss to Rapid, and the Liverpool match, they were finally able to pick up three points again. The dress rehearsal ahead of Wednesday’s “Champions League” clash at Sporting Lisbon can be considered a success.
SC Austria Lustenau – LASK 0–4 (0–0)
Lustenau, Sun Minimeal Arena, Referee Ristoskov.
Goals: 0–1 (56.) Kalajdzic, 0–2 (64.) Adeniran, 0–3 (88.) Lang (penalty), 0–4 (94.) Lang
Lustenau: Schierl – Anilson, Voisine, Maak (67. Diarra), Pertlwieser (77. Chukwu), Soares – Weixelbraun, Afrifa (89. Grabher), Kacuri, Conateh (67. Gashi) – Verinac (77. Benjamin)
LASK: Jungwirth – Elfadli, Tornich (65. Andrade), Freckleton – Flecker (65. Jörgensen), Bogarde (65. Mbuyamba), Horvath, Dibango – Ljubicic – Kalajdzic (84. Kane), Adeniran (76. Lang)
Yellow cards: Soares and Flecker
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.