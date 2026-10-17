Will Ried’s nightmare run finally end, thanks in part to 48 goals?

How did this come about? “We’re a newly formed team, so it’s important to get to know each other. I wanted to send a message that I care about each and every one of them. I included a note explaining why I chose that book, how I view our relationship, and why I believe that person is important to us,” reveals Brandl, who is reading the book “David vs. Goliath” to help Ried achieve its goals. What did Schwab learn from the book in light of the match against Austria? “If you only think about success in 90 minutes, you’ll lose. To be successful in the long run, you need foresight!”