Against Austria
Will Ried’s nightmare run finally end, thanks in part to 48 goals?
SV Ried has gone five games without a win against Austria, with only two victories in their last 16 matchups. However, the team is encouraged by its recent progress this season, which is moving forward brilliantly—thanks in part to a brilliant idea from the new sporting director.
Five straight losses! In the last 16 matches, they’ve suffered twelve losses, two draws, and just two wins. What a script for a horror story! Yes, Wiener Austria has been anything but a favorite opponent for SV Ried in recent years, and today Ried will pull out all the stops to secure its first win since July 25, 2021, against the struggling “Veilchen.”
Last win against Austria five years ago
“Motivation is high after our last two wins,” emphasizes sporting director Lukas Brandl, who adds: “We mustn’t be blinded by Austria’s recent performances—they’re still a top-tier team!” What does it take for the first win in 1,910 days? “For us to come together more and more as a team. The process that’s been underway since the summer is pointing in the right direction,” says the 28-year-old, who could play a significant role in turning a new, better chapter in this horror story today.
48 Books Given Away to Players and Coaches
To mark his debut as sporting director, Brandl came up with something truly extraordinary. “We were supposed to go bowling, but we met in the locker room instead! There was a book and a personal card in every player’s and coach’s locker (48 in total), placed where Lukas thought it would suit them best,” revealed star player Stefan Schwab, who received the book *The Infinite Game: Strategies for Long-Term Success*, in the podcast.
How did this come about? “We’re a newly formed team, so it’s important to get to know each other. I wanted to send a message that I care about each and every one of them. I included a note explaining why I chose that book, how I view our relationship, and why I believe that person is important to us,” reveals Brandl, who is reading the book “David vs. Goliath” to help Ried achieve its goals. What did Schwab learn from the book in light of the match against Austria? “If you only think about success in 90 minutes, you’ll lose. To be successful in the long run, you need foresight!”
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