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Dahl Scores Twice

LIVE: Lucky break for Rapid! Hartberg goal disallowed

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16.10.2026 05:46
Petter Nosa Dahl (center) scored twice in the first half.
Petter Nosa Dahl (center) scored twice in the first half.(Bild: GEPA)
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SK Rapid secured a convincing 3-1 victory over TSV Hartberg, extending its winning streak in the Bundesliga.

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Rapid has extended its lead at the top of the Bundesliga standings to six points. On Friday, the Hütteldorf-based team won 3-1 at home against Hartberg thanks to goals by Petter Nosa Dahl (6th, 45+1) and Jannes Horn (81st), while Hartberg scored through Magnus Dalpiaz (49th), and now stand at eight wins and one loss after nine rounds. Salzburg could close the gap to three points again with a win over Altach on Sunday. For Hartberg, it was their first loss in six competitive matches.

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In front of 20,797 fans, the hosts started strongly and took an early lead. A cross from Bendeguz Bolla found its way to Dahl, who scored from close range. After that, however, Rapid let up, and Hartberg got more into the game. In the 15th minute, luck was on the Viennese side: Top scorer Marco Hoffmann scored what appeared to be the 1-1 equalizer, but Dalpiaz had been a hair’s breadth offside in the build-up.

The East Styrians continued to play lively attacking soccer nonetheless. Hamacire Diarra forced Rapid goalkeeper Niklas Hedl into a save with a long-range shot (34th minute) and hit the outside post just seconds later. Hedl was also tested from distance by Manuel Pfeifer (44th minute).

A spectacular 2–0 goal by Dahl
Rapid had little to offer for a long time—with the exception of a golden opportunity by Dahl, who shot at Hartberg goalkeeper Armin Pecsi’s head from close range—before a dream combination led to the 2–0 goal. After a long clearance by Hedl, the ball made its way via Yusuf Demir and Tonni Adamsen to Ercan Kara, who unselfishly laid it off for Dahl. The forward simply had to tap it into the empty net.

  Even this latest setback did not discourage the Hartberg players. Shortly after the second half began, Oliver Lukic—who had come on at halftime—delivered a pinpoint cross to Dalpiaz, and the 19-year-old pulled the TSV back into the game with a header.

What followed was an evenly matched game with no significant scoring chances. The most dangerous moment so far came when “super sub” Marco Tilio narrowly missed the target (72’). Horn sealed the victory—the fullback tapped in the rebound after Demir’s shot hit the post.

SK Rapid – TSV Hartberg 3–1 (2–0)
Vienna, Allianz Stadium, 20,797 spectators, Referee Pfister

Goals: 1–0 (6') Dahl, 2–0 (45'+1) Dahl, 2–1 (49') Dalpiaz, 3–1 (81') Horn

Rapid: Hedl – Bolla, Cvetkovic, Raux-Yao, Horn – M. Seidl, Bajlicz (85’ Schaub) – Y. Demir (85' Wurmbrand), Adamsen (61' Haidara), Dahl (71' Tilio) – Kara (71' Mbuyi)

Hartberg: Pecsi – Komposch, Schopp, Coulibaly, Pfeifer (66' Drew) – Diarra (46' Lukic), Markus – Dalpiaz, Gattermayer (75' Radulovic), Feldhofer (46' Kainz) – Hoffmann (89' Karner)

Yellow cards: Raux-Yao and Schopp, Maric (substitute goalkeeper), Karner

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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