LIVE: Lucky break for Rapid! Hartberg goal disallowed

Rapid has extended its lead at the top of the Bundesliga standings to six points. On Friday, the Hütteldorf-based team won 3-1 at home against Hartberg thanks to goals by Petter Nosa Dahl (6th, 45+1) and Jannes Horn (81st), while Hartberg scored through Magnus Dalpiaz (49th), and now stand at eight wins and one loss after nine rounds. Salzburg could close the gap to three points again with a win over Altach on Sunday. For Hartberg, it was their first loss in six competitive matches.