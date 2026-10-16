Fan march in Innsbruck! Wacker fans fired up for the derby

After all, both the black-and-green and the purple clubs—and their supporters—have had to wait a long, long time for this. “And that’s why it would be a lie to say this is just a normal game!” Sebastian Siller, the “promotion-promotion-promotion” coach of Wacker Innsbruck (Tyrolean League, Tyrol Regional League, West Regional League), could feel the excitement and positive tension in his team—partly due to the impressive setting. He felt it himself, too! “Of course, we have to find a good balance—because everyone’s revved up to 180, but no one can get too carried away. But we’ll manage.”