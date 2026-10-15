Felix Gall Named Athlete of the Year for the Second Time!

“I achieved my goal twice this year,” said Gall. However, the former junior world champion—who compensated for his weaknesses in time trials with his great strength in the mountains—narrowly missed out on a stage victory in both Italy and Spain. At the Giro, Gall finished second on five stages behind the Dane Jonas Vingegaard and rode to a historic second-place overall finish. Sixty-nine years after Adolf Christian at the Tour de France, he secured only the second Austrian podium finish in one of the three Grand Tours. A few months later, he claimed his third.