Club Meeting on Friday
Draft
Tomorrow, the ÖVP leadership in Upper Austria will meet. The future of Markus Achleitner, the state councilor for economic affairs and sports, could also be on the agenda. Well-informed sources indicate that Governor Thomas Stelzer plans to enter the race for the state legislative election with a new candidate.
Tomorrow at 8 a.m., the ÖVP provincial party will convene for an executive committee meeting followed by a caucus meeting. According to well-informed sources, a sensitive personnel issue could also be on the agenda: the future of Markus Achleitner, Provincial Councilor for Economic Affairs and Sports.
It is considered very likely that a new female candidate will be added to the roster. Provincial Finance Director Christiane Frauscher is seen as the most promising candidate; the 52-year-old lawyer, who lives in Linz, has been involved in many of Achleitner’s projects. Others mentioned include, for example, parliamentary group chairwoman Margit Angerlehner and former State Councilor Doris Hummer—who is currently president of the Austrian Chamber of Commerce (WKO) and would bring economic expertise to the role. Insiders also acknowledge that Lisa Sigl (chairwoman of “Women in Business”) has a chance at the position.
These names also come up time and again
Among the male candidates whose names have been circulating in recent weeks are Werner Pamminger of Business Upper Austria and Wolfgang Mayer of the baked goods specialist backaldrin. Michael Baminger, CEO and Spokesman for the Executive Board of Salzburg AG, is also frequently mentioned—he is from Upper Austria and is said to wish to return to his home region. The name Klaus Kumpfmüller, head of Hypo-OÖ and a close confidant of Thomas Stelzer, also comes up repeatedly.
However, a change in the state government requires a corresponding resolution by the state parliament. The next session of the state parliament is scheduled for November 18. It remains to be seen whether a decision will be made as early as tomorrow or whether the debate over personnel appointments will continue.
Tense Relationship for Months
There has long been behind-the-scenes speculation about Achleitner’s replacement—the relationship between him and Governor Thomas Stelzer has recently been strained. Stelzer has recently declared all economic matters to be “a top priority”—such as the “rescue” of Kasberg and the Linz Airport.
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