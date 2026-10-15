It is considered very likely that a new female candidate will be added to the roster. Provincial Finance Director Christiane Frauscher is seen as the most promising candidate; the 52-year-old lawyer, who lives in Linz, has been involved in many of Achleitner’s projects. Others mentioned include, for example, parliamentary group chairwoman Margit Angerlehner and former State Councilor Doris Hummer—who is currently president of the Austrian Chamber of Commerce (WKO) and would bring economic expertise to the role. Insiders also acknowledge that Lisa Sigl (chairwoman of “Women in Business”) has a chance at the position.