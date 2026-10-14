A State Legislative Motion for More Animal Welfare Aid

On Tuesday, a severely injured cat was found in Roßbach after being hit by a car. “She had an open fracture and had to be taken to the Sattledt Veterinary Clinic, where she’ll remain as an inpatient for a few days—that’s going to be expensive,” says Jürgen Stadler of Pfotenhilfe Lochen. The flat-rate compensation paid by the state for found cats currently amounts to 200.99 euros. “But this amount doesn’t even cover the costs for a healthy found cat. So once again, we’re left to foot the majority of the bill,” sighs Stadler.