Fewer Donations
A State Legislative Motion for More Animal Welfare Aid
Animal rescuers and animal welfare organizers are increasingly noticing that people are having to tighten their belts. Donations are dwindling, and grants are scarce. The Green Party is therefore now calling for a reliable financial foundation for existing organizations.
On Tuesday, a severely injured cat was found in Roßbach after being hit by a car. “She had an open fracture and had to be taken to the Sattledt Veterinary Clinic, where she’ll remain as an inpatient for a few days—that’s going to be expensive,” says Jürgen Stadler of Pfotenhilfe Lochen. The flat-rate compensation paid by the state for found cats currently amounts to 200.99 euros. “But this amount doesn’t even cover the costs for a healthy found cat. So once again, we’re left to foot the majority of the bill,” sighs Stadler.
Extra Budget Needed
His wish: There should be a special budget for such emergencies, or the veterinary clinic should be allowed to bill the state for the treatment costs incurred. After all, the financial situation looks bleak for most animal welfare organizations.
It is unacceptable for animal rescue organizations to be fobbed off with meager sums.
Rudi Hemetsberger, Tierschutzsprecher Grüne
Bild: Zoe Goldstein
“Animals are dear to our hearts. But those who rescue and care for them in times of need have hardly any money left,” criticizes Green Party animal welfare spokesperson Rudi Hemetsberger. The state is shirking its financial responsibilities—under the assumption that donations and volunteer work will somehow make up for it. Hemetsberger announces a state legislative motion intended to ensure reliable framework conditions.
“We are calling for basic funding for systemically important animal welfare organizations and comprehensive support for existing facilities.”
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