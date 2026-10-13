LIVE: Tagger Concedes a Break in the Deciding Set

Five Set Points Wasted

The first set really should have gone to Tagger: She was already leading 3–1 after a break, had the first of a total of five set points at 5–4, and was also the better player on her serve. Bartunkova, who had recently put in a more convincing performance against Sinja Kraus (6–0, 4–6, and 6–3) in the Beijing round of 16, saved herself at 5–6 by fending off four set points and forcing a tiebreak after 69 minutes. In the tiebreak, the Czech player then capitalized on her first chance to win the set at 6–4.