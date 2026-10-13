Out Against Bartunkova
LIVE: Tagger Concedes a Break in the Deciding Set
Lilli Tagger lost her opening match at the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan. The 18-year-old fell to Czech player Nikola Bartunkova on Tuesday, 6-7(4), 6-2, 1-6.
Lilli Tagger has now lost in the opening round for the second consecutive WTA 1000 tournament. The 18-year-old from East Tyrol fell to Czech player Nikola Bartunkova 6-7(4), 6-2, 1-6 on Tuesday in Wuhan. Tagger squandered no fewer than five opportunities to take the first set. Just last week, Tagger had lost to Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse in Beijing.
Five Set Points Wasted
The first set really should have gone to Tagger: She was already leading 3–1 after a break, had the first of a total of five set points at 5–4, and was also the better player on her serve. Bartunkova, who had recently put in a more convincing performance against Sinja Kraus (6–0, 4–6, and 6–3) in the Beijing round of 16, saved herself at 5–6 by fending off four set points and forcing a tiebreak after 69 minutes. In the tiebreak, the Czech player then capitalized on her first chance to win the set at 6–4.
In the second set, Tagger broke serve early. This time, she not only held her lead but also broke again to love, taking a 5–2 lead. The set tie reflected the balance of power. But in the third set, Tagger quickly fell behind 0–3, partly because she failed to capitalize on four break-back opportunities at 0–2. Austria’s No. 2 was unable to regain her composure after that and, following what was ultimately a disappointing performance, lost in straight sets.
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