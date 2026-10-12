Decline in Donations
Financial Worries at Animal Rescue Organizations Are Increasing Dramatically
The Linz-based organization Icara is suffering greatly this year from a decline in donations, and it also urgently needs a new vehicle. However, help from the state of Upper Austria does not appear to be forthcoming anytime soon. Pfotenhilfe Lochen is also receiving far too little financial support from the government.
“People are donating far less than before. Our financial situation has become so dire that we’re considering charging a fee of about 20 euros for rescuing animals with non-life-threatening injuries in the future,” says Georg Pold, chairman of the Linz-based animal rescue organization Icara.
The 59-year-old runs the rescue service on a volunteer basis with his two sons and three other volunteer staff members. “Unlike other animal rescue organizations, we are actually available around the clock and don’t turn any animal away,” emphasizes Pold, who has now had to start investing his own money into the organization. “We receive no funding from the state, except for official animal seizures. And we usually have to wait months for that money,” explains the animal rescuer.
250,000 kilometers on the odometer
His biggest concern right now is that his animal rescue vehicle, which already has 250,000 kilometers on the odometer, is no longer roadworthy. “If that happens, everything will become extremely difficult.”
The police and fire department are happy to call on Icara for help when animals need to be professionally rescued or transported. Pold: “We even get requests from as far away as the Innviertel region, so fuel costs are becoming an increasing burden for us.” However, a request for financial support submitted months ago to the state of Upper Austria has so far gone unanswered.
The state has money for a dilapidated ski resort and the purchase of an unprofitable airport. Animal welfare isn’t considered that important there.
Jürgen Stadler, Pfotenhilfe Lochen
Only five percent of the budget
Pfotenhilfe Lochen also relies on donations from supporters. “Without them, we wouldn’t be able to do anything, because the reimbursement we receive from the state accounts for only five percent of our budget,” confirms Jürgen Stadler.
The state contributes about 25,000 euros annually to Pfotenhilfe’s coffers for found animals. “But we pay more than 500,000 euros in veterinary costs alone.” Furthermore, the flat rate for found animals and the subsidy for neutering stray cats haven’t been increased in two years: “In contrast, the costs for wages and veterinary care are constantly rising.”
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