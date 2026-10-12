Financial Worries at Animal Rescue Organizations Are Increasing Dramatically

The 59-year-old runs the rescue service on a volunteer basis with his two sons and three other volunteer staff members. “Unlike other animal rescue organizations, we are actually available around the clock and don’t turn any animal away,” emphasizes Pold, who has now had to start investing his own money into the organization. “We receive no funding from the state, except for official animal seizures. And we usually have to wait months for that money,” explains the animal rescuer.