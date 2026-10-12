Enter & Win
Win Cycling Jerseys & Cycling Austria Member Cards
Attention, cycling fans! The “Krone” is getting you ready for your next ride: Together with Cycling Austria, we’re giving away a total of 20 cycling jerseys and 20 Cycling Austria Member Cards. Enter now, and with a little luck, you’ll be perfectly equipped to kick off the next cycling season!
Whether it’s a leisurely ride, a training lap, or a sporting challenge—if you love being out on two wheels, don’t miss this chance to win.
Fully equipped on your bike
The “Krone” is giving away 20 high-quality Cycling Austria cycling jerseys in a unisex fit. The jerseys are available in sizes M and L.
- 10 × cycling jerseys in size M
- 10 × cycling jerseys in size L
With these, cycling fans will look great—and not just on the road. The Cycling Austria cycling jersey lets you tackle your next ride in style—whether it’s an intense training session, a challenging climb, or a leisurely tour.
More Safety and Benefits for Cyclists
In addition, 20 Cycling Austria Member Cards await lucky winners: 10 × Cycling Austria Individual Member Card 10 × Cycling Austria Family Member Card The Member Card provides comprehensive basic insurance coverage for one year while cycling and participating in cycling sports, as well as numerous exclusive benefits from partner companies. The benefits package includes, among other things, liability and accident insurance, rescue and search costs, legal protection, and bike theft protection.
In addition, members benefit from attractive discounts at numerous partner businesses in the areas of sports, cycling, travel, and leisure. The Family Card is valid for spouses or domestic partners living in the same household, as well as children up to age 14.
Simply fill out the form below by October 16 at 9:00 a.m., and you’ll be entered into the drawing. Subscribers to the sports newsletter also get double the chance to win! You can find more information and the terms and conditions here.
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