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Did He Give Away the Podium?

F1 Trouble: Ferrari Boss Furious at Hamilton

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12.10.2026 09:38
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton is in the spotlight following the Singapore race.
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton is in the spotlight following the Singapore race.(Bild: AP/Ng Han Guan)
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Trouble in Formula 1: Because Lewis Hamilton didn’t follow his team’s instructions, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur is furious with his star driver.

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What happened? Starting from third on the grid, Lewis Hamilton began Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix on yellow medium tires. A mistake—because it soon became clear that the “reds” were the better choice. Hamilton was therefore the first in the field to pit; the 41-year-old Briton was already on soft tires by lap 19.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton(Bild: AP/Darko Vojinovic)

On lap 39, the Scuderia finally called both Hamilton and his teammate Charles Leclerc into the pits. While the Monegasque driver picked up fresh tires, the record-holding world champion continued driving and defied the team’s instructions. The result: Hamilton’s tires degraded toward the end of the race, and he was overtaken by Kimi Antonelli, Lando Norris, and Oscar Piastri, finishing only sixth.

“The decision to stay out on the track was Lewis’s. We called both cars into the pits under the VSC. But Lewis missed the pit entry, and that’s a real shame, because he would have finished third,” lamented Fred Vasseur.

Fred Vasseur
Fred Vasseur(Bild: AP/Vincent Thian)

Despite a “good race,” the Ferrari boss was very frustrated. “On Saturday, we took second and third place in the Sprint, and today we finished second and sixth in a long race,” he summed up. But from his perspective, much more was possible.

“We need to talk to him”
Is Hamilton now in trouble at Ferrari? “Today we had the chance to finish second and third, and it’s a shame to lose championship points this way,” Vasseur grumbled. “We need to talk to Hamilton about this to try to avoid such situations in the future!”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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