Broad approval
Niessl in the Hofburg? Even his rivals applaud
Hans Niessl was the first candidate to come forward for the highest office in the state, which will become vacant in 2028. The day after the announcement, it became clear that his plans met with broad approval – both from internal and external competitors.
The SPÖ party headquarters read the Kronen Zeitung with "interest" and took note of the former Burgenland governor's presidential plans with the same interest within his own party. However, since the election is not until 2028 and nominations in the SPÖ will be decided in the committees, the headquarters in Vienna's Löwelstraße did not want to comment in detail for the time being.
Niessl himself announced that he would consider running even without the help of the "left-wing Babler SPÖ." Concrete responses to Niessl's move came from the SPÖ in his home state—and, surprisingly, also from Carinthia.
Doskozil and Kaiser pay their respects
Niessl's successor, Governor Hans Peter Doskozil, told his comrades in Vienna to "seriously consider" the plans. After all, Niessl has rendered great services as a long-standing governor and state party chairman. "He is a figure who enjoys recognition across party lines. The fact that he is considering a possible presidential candidacy is a personal decision that he has certainly thought through carefully. The federal party would be well advised to seriously consider this option and not dismiss it lightly," said Doskozil.
Carinthia's current governor, Peter Kaiser, who is known to have ambitions and promising chances of becoming president himself, takes a similar view. He says: "Hans Niessl has proven over many years that he can take on responsibility and has a deep understanding of the concerns of the people in our country. His commitment to the republic and his willingness to continue serving Austria deserve respect," Kaiser told the "Krone" newspaper. However, according to Kaiser, the 2028 presidential election is still "some way off." A lot could happen between now and then.
Hofer leaves his candidacy open
Niessl's compatriot Norbert Hofer, known as the former FPÖ leader, presidential candidate, and now active in the private sector, was equally appreciative. "Hans Niessl is a person of integrity. Nevertheless, I will support the Freedom Party candidate." When asked whether he himself would like to run for a second time, he told the "Krone" newspaper meaningfully: "At the moment, I don't have that on my radar. I'm focusing on the Burgenland state parliament and the economy right now. But as my late mother always said, 'Let's see what happens by then!'"
"A very good candidate"
Support is also coming from the ÖVP. Franz Steindl, who served as ÖVP deputy governor alongside Niessl for 15 years, is very enthusiastic about a candidacy. "I think Niessl's consideration of a candidacy is fundamentally positive because in a democracy, voters should always be offered a wide range of choices," says Steindl. Niessl is a very good candidate, he adds. Steindl got to know him in politics and also came to appreciate him outside of it. "Niessl was one of the few who continued to support me in projects after I left politics," he recalls.
President for Niessl as president
ÖVP National Council member and Chamber of Agriculture President Johannes Schmuckenschlager also did not rule out Niessl's candidacy. In his view, a non-partisan run would be "reasonable" and "smart." He also assumed that Niessl had consulted with his fellow former state governors, such as Erwin Pröll (ÖVP) of Lower Austria and Michael Häupl (SPÖ) of Vienna, and that they would not be running. As a Bacchus Award winner, Niessl would also be a positive sign for the wine industry and "definitely worthy of support," said Schmuckenschlager.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
