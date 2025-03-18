BYD presents electric car with 1 megawatt charging capacity

The Chinese e-car company Build Your Dreams, or BYD for short, wants to be able to significantly speed up the charging process for cars. On Monday, the company presented a new e-car platform that reportedly only takes a few minutes to charge. Peak charging capacities of one megawatt are possible, said company founder Wang Chuanfu in an online event. Enough energy for 470 kilometers (292 miles) of driving could be recharged within five minutes.